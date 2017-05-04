Here is how your representative voted on the House health care bill

The House on Thursday passed the American Health Care Act on a vote of 217-213. That vote repealed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
All the Democratic members of the House voted against the bill, and with the exception of the 20 Republican members listed below, all the other GOP members voted for the bill.
These are the GOP House members who voted against the bill:
Michael R. Turner - Ohio
David Joyce - Ohio
Andy Biggs - Arizona
Mike Coffman - Colorado
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen - Florida
Thomas Massie - Kentucky
Walter B. Jones - North Carolina
Frank A. LoBiondo - New Jersey
Christopher H. Smith - New Jersey
Leonard Lance - New Jersey
Dan Donovan - New York
John Katko - New York
Ryan A. Costello - Pennsylvania
Patrick Meehan - Pennsylvania
Brian Fitzpatrick - Pennsylvania
Charlie Dent - Pennsylvania
Will Hurd - Texas
Barbara Comstock - Virginia
Jaime Herrera Beutler - Washington
Dave Reichert - Washington
