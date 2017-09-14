Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Heading to Florida, Trump urges tax reform in wake of major hurricane strikes
Close

Heading to Florida, Trump urges tax reform in wake of major hurricane strikes

Heading to Florida, Trump urges tax reform in wake of major hurricane strikes

Heading to Florida, Trump urges tax reform in wake of major hurricane strikes

By: Jamie Dupree

Before going to Florida to see some of the damage from Hurricane Irma, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the case for Congress approving tax reform was even stronger now, as a way to generate new economic growth after two major hurricanes struck the United States in recent weeks, causing billions of dollars in losses.

“They were very big and very powerful,” Mr. Trump said of Hurricane Irma and Harvey, as he met with a bipartisan group of moderate House lawmakers, pressing the case for tax reform.

“Because of that, more than ever, we now need great tax reform and great tax cuts,” the President added, as urged Democrats to join his push for the first major tax reform effort since 1986.

Meanwhile, the scope of the damage in Florida continued to grow on Wednesday – not just for people who had lost their homes and businesses to winds and floods – but also for an economic staple of Florida, the citrus industry, and other agriculture interests.

“Loss of life and home are of greatest concern,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioners Adam Putnam. “But it’s clear that our crops have suffered serious losses from Hurricane Irma, too.”

Photographic evidence from the heart of citrus country confirmed that, with acres under water, and flood waters still blocking major roads in the agricultural interior of Florida.

“And the images we’re seeing out there – obviously terrible losses in the Keys and flooding in Jacksonville – let’s not forget about agriculture, a cornerstone of our economy,” in Florida, said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

“They’re going to need a lot of help, or we’re going to lose the citrus industry in Florida, and we can’t let that happen,” Rubio said.

Along with disaster relief for Florida growers, Rubio and fellow Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) have continued to ask the feds for a variety of disaster relief, including:

+ The feds picking up a higher share of the costs for public assistance and debris removal

+ More federal help with roads and bridges that were damaged by Irma’s winds and floods

+ Senators Nelson and Rubio have asked the Small Business Administration to send officials to the state to help with disaster aid applications

+ The Senators also want expedited action on a request by the Seminole Tribe of Florida for a major disaster declaration.

+ Rubio also asked the IRS and Education Department to grant specific relief to Florida taxpayers and students

+ State officials have also asked the feds for more help to get gasoline supplies into the state, which remain low in hard-hit areas.

Asked about federal disaster relief resources, the White House on Wednesday said it was too early to know how much more money the Congress needed to approve – not only to cover damages from Irma, but also Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re still in the recovery efforts right now, and until we get a little bit further into the process, it would be premature to put those estimates out there,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Congress last week approved $15.3 billion in new disaster aid resources; officials have said FEMA will need extra money in the months ahead, but no official request has been made as yet by the Trump Administration.

Mr. Trump was scheduled on Thursday to fly first to Fort Myers, Florida, and then to Naples, where he will visit some of the areas damaged by Irma.

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. By Tuesday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  Power is beginning to be restored in Florida and Georgia. >>Minute-by-minute updates to this post have ceased. For the latest Hurricane Irma news:  JACKSONVILLE - ActionNewsJax ORLANDO-WFTV PALM BEACH - Palm Beach Post ATLANTA - WSBTV  ATLANTA - AJC
  • Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting baby No. 2
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting baby No. 2
    Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are becoming parents for the second time. >> Read more trending news Entertainment Tonight reported that Prinsloo, 28, shared a bikini photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “ROUND 2.....”. Prinsloo and Levine, 38, are already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, who will turn 1 Sept. 21. Levine, the model’s husband and lead singer of Maroon 5, has yet to publicly speak about the news, but it’s safe to say he’s just as excited as Prinsoloo.
  • Man dies in house fire after days without power, daughter says
    Man dies in house fire after days without power, daughter says
    A 74-year-old man killed early Wednesday in a Decatur, Georgia, house fire spent days without power, his daughter said. “As far as we can tell, he was trying to, I guess, create some light and heat because he had been without power for three days,” Franca Tweedy said. The man was identified as Wendell Bailey, according to WSB. He reportedly died of smoke inhalation. Neighbor Shirley Durden said she saw something flickering at the man’s home and called 911. When she and her daughter realized it was a fire, they ran across the street and banged on the door to try to get the man out. “I just wished I could’ve gotten up sooner or noticed it sooner,” Durden said. >> Read more trending news Fire crews were on the scene within six minutes of the 911 call, DeKalb fire Capt. Eric Jackson said. “When we arrived we had heavy flames coming from the garage area of this home,” Jackson said. The man was trapped on the second floor of the home. “Our firefighters made entry and did, in fact, find an individual upstairs,” Jackson said. “We brought the individual out and it was at that time when we were bringing the individual out that we noticed that he was beyond resuscitative measures.” It is unclear what caused the fire or if there were working smoke alarms in the victim’s home. Tweedy said she suspects her father left candles burning downstairs and went to bed without blowing them out. Jackson would not confirm that account. “We need to do a thorough (investigation), especially in light of the fact that there was a fatality,” he said. Jackson did confirm that power was out, presumably from Irma, a devastating system that killed two people in metro Atlanta when they were crushed by falling trees. Georgia Power, the company serving the victim’s home, is continuing “work around the clock on disaster recovery efforts to ensure that power is safely restored,” spokesman Jacob Hawkins said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this family.” Tweedy said she didn’t bring her father to her house because she didn’t have power. She said he recently had a stroke. “He was recovering,” Tweedy said. “He was doing pretty well. He was living here by himself. We thought he was able to take care of himself.” He even insisted on accompanying his daughter to South Carolina so she wouldn’t have to travel alone. She was scheduled to be there for job training. “Even though I’m a grown woman, he was always still trying to take care of me,” Tweedy siad. “He was a great father.”
  • President Trump approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida 
    President Trump approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida 
    Today, President Donald Trump’s Administration expanded his Major Disaster Declaration for Florida to include individual assistance for many Florida counties including  Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, , Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter and Volusia counties. This declaration authorizes federal funding to flow directly to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Irma and reimburses local communities and the state government to aid in response and recovery from Hurricane Irma. “I am thankful that President Trump, who I’ve spoken with multiple times this week, has been 100 percent supportive of our efforts and offered every resource of the federal government. Working with local emergency management professionals and FEMA, we will make sure that no expense is spared to help families respond and recover,” Governor Rick Scott said.  The Major Disaster Declaration approved by President Trump authorizes the following:  100 percent federal reimbursement for thirty days in all counties for emergency protective measures, such as Emergency Operation Center costs, evacuation costs, sheltering costs, and other costs associated with emergency response. After the thirty days, the federal government will reimburse 75 percent of these costs. This includes both local and state expenses; 75 percent federal reimbursement for all counties for debris removal  
