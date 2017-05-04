Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
91°
H 91°
L 69°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
91°
Scattered Clouds
H 91° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 91° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Morning
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 91° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 80° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National Govt & Politics
Firm wants to fly golden pig balloons in front of Chicago's Trump Tower
Close

Firm wants to fly golden pig balloons in front of Chicago's Trump Tower

Firm wants to fly golden pig balloons in front of Chicago's Trump Tower
Photo Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 05: Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois on November 5, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Firm wants to fly golden pig balloons in front of Chicago's Trump Tower

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

CHICAGO -  A Chicago-based design company is planning a prominent public display that is sure to raise eyebrows.

>> Read more trending news

New World Design Ltd. told the Chicago Tribune that they are planning to fly four golden pig balloons in front of Trump Tower in Chicago this summer. The balloons, each the size of a London bus, would be strategically placed to cover up Trump's name on the iconic building located along the riverfront. 

The pigs would fly for a single day, likely in August or September, if the plan is approved by the city. The golden swine display is intended to reflect the ridiculous nature of politics in D.C., according to design firm principal Jeffrey Roberts.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Twitter reacts to House vote to repeal, replace Obamacare
    Twitter reacts to House vote to repeal, replace Obamacare
    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, and pass a replacement bill in a 217-213 vote. >> Read more trending news The vote in favor of the American Health Care Act is the biggest step toward dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office. Republicans won passage only after overcoming their own divisions that nearly sank the measure six weeks ago. >> Related: House passes Obamacare repeal The bill now faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, where even GOP lawmakers say major changes are likely. In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called the House vote 'an important step' to repealing Obama's law and said, 'Congress will continue to act on legislation to provide more choices and freedom in health care decisions.' The news was greeted with mixed reactions on social media.
  • Florida Dems blast House-approved changes to health care law
    Florida Dems blast House-approved changes to health care law
    No House Democrats crossed over to vote for changes in the Affordable Health Care Act today, but many were quick to criticize the GOP bill after its passage.  Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings issued this statement: “The Republican party has ignored the voices of millions of Americans by pushing through this disastrous bill that leaves millions of Americans behind.   “We know 24 million people will lose coverage, premiums will go up, and people with pre-existing conditions will face astronomical out-of-pocket costs. Trumpcare will use its “savings” to give tax breaks to the richest in America.   “We have asked the Republican party to work with us to help make the Affordable Care Act work better for all Americans. They refused that request, and pushed this bill through without any public hearings or a Congressional Budget Office score.   “I will continue to fight to make sure people in Central Florida, and across the nation, have quality and affordable health care.   “Health care should be a right for all, not a privilege for some.” The bill goes next to the U.S. Senate where the legislation is expected to undergo several changes.  In advance of their consideration, Democratic Senator Bill Nelson said he wasn’t going to vote for it. “This Republican health care plan will increase costs for older Americans, cut Medicaid and take us back to the days when it was nearly impossible for anyone with a pre-existing condition to get health insurance. This bill takes health care coverage away from tens of millions of people, and I’m not going to support it.” 
  • $600K worth of meth paste found on vases shipped from Mexico to Florida
    $600K worth of meth paste found on vases shipped from Mexico to Florida
    A Florida man is facing drug charges after police found pottery covered in $600,000 worth of methamphetamine paste at his Polk County mobile home.  >> Read more trending news Omar Palencia, 30, who police say arranged to have the drugs shipped to Florida, reportedly planned to cook the meth out of the pottery and sell it, WFLA-TV reported.  But Palencia’s plan went south after he unknowingly recruited an undercover deputy for help extracting the drugs, news outlets reported.  “In Mexico, they were dipped in liquid methamphetamine, and carefully, they placed small glass squares on the vase to make it appear to be this beautiful pottery,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA.  Authorities estimated the amount of meth on the three vases equaled about 10 kilos of drugs. Police said Palencia also had additional 101 grams of meth paste for “personal use.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Palencia faces multiple charges including trafficking in meth, possession of a vehicle used to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Read more at here. 
  • Student encounters venomous snake at Middle School
    Student encounters venomous snake at Middle School
    Markham Woods Middle School in Lake Mary is taking extra precautions after a student encountered a venomous snake during physical education class. The school sent an email to parents saying that the lack of rain has caused snakes to leave the areas in search of water, bringing them closer to campus. Teachers were also given information about venomous snakes in Florida, and snake repellent was sprayed around the school. The school is asking students who walk through wooded areas to be extra cautious and aware. It’s still unclear exactly what type of snake the student encountered.
  • Republicans push GOP health overhaul bill through the House
    Republicans push GOP health overhaul bill through the House
    In a big legislative victory for GOP leaders in Congress and President Donald Trump, Republicans on Thursday muscled a bill through the House that would make major changes in the Obama health law, taking a first step to fulfill their campaign vow to repeal and replace Obamacare. The vote was 217-213, with 20 Republicans voting against the GOP measure. No Democrats crossed party lines to support the bill, as backers heralded their success. “Today is a historic day,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk. “This is the beginning of fixing America’s health care system.” “We have come up with a plan, with a strategy to save health care for the American people,” said Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL). Speaker Ryan: 'A lot of us having been waiting seven years to cast this vote' https://t.co/9L8UJVwUYi — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017 “We’re finally getting rid of this train wreck called Obamacare,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA). The vote came after weeks of negotiations among Republicans which produced several changes, allowing states to get a waiver to certain bedrock portions of the Obama health law. In an at times chippy debate on the House floor, Democrats denounced the GOP health care changes. “Trumpcare is another false promise,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH). “Tens of thousands of Americans will die if this bill passes,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI). “This is not how Washington is supposed to work,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL). Pelosi: 'Is there any caring in Trumpcare at all?' Calls from the House floor: 'No' https://t.co/yn6lM4e8MW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017 A number of Republicans who wanted much more in the way of change still voted for the bill, encouraged by their leaders to move the process forward and on to the Senate. “This is a step in the right direction,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). “I would like to do more, but we are where we are.” “It’s time to do this,” said Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), a House Freedom Caucus member who had been a reluctant supporter of the initial GOP plan. “It’s this, or we get stuck with the Affordable Care Act forever,” Yoho added after a closed door meeting of GOP lawmakers.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.