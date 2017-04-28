As President Donald Trump approaches his 100th day in office, the commander-in-chief said he’s found the job of leading the United States to be more difficult than he expected.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in an interview published Friday. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Saturday will mark 100 days since Trump was sworn into office.

Trump made his name as a wealthy business mogul and television personality before Jan. 20, when he became the 45th president of the United States. He had not held public office before January.

It’s not the first time Trump has expressed surprise over the scope of his responsibilities as president.

In an interview last week with The Associated Press, Trump said he “never realized how big” the job was.

“The financial cost of everything is so massive, every agency. This is thousands of times bigger, the United States, than the biggest company in the world,” he told the wire service. “I really just see the bigness of it all, but also the responsibility. And the human responsibility. You know, the human life that’s involved in some of the decisions.”

The lack of privacy afforded to the president also surprised Trump, who told Reuters that even in his “old life” he had little time out of the public eye.

"You're really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere," he told the news agency. "I like to drive. … I can't drive anymore."