Comey testimony: Trump expected to respond on Twitter

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to respond Thursday to testimony by his former top cop, James Comey, on social media as the fired FBI director speaks publicly for the first time since his May 9 dismissal.
The president will take to social media to respond to testimony “if he feels the need to respond,” unidentified sources told The Washington Post.
I'm told by two WH sources that Pres. Trump does not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday. May live tweet if he feels the need to respond.— Robert Costa (@costareports) June 6, 2017
Comey detailed five private conversations he had with Trump, which he said made him feel deeply uneasy, in a written statement submitted Wednesday to the Senate Intelligence Committee. The conversations focused on the FBI’s ongoing investigation into connections between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian hackers who meddled in the November election.
