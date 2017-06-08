Comey testimony: Former FBI director admits to leaking memos

Dismissed FBI director James Comey admitted during congressional testimony Thursday that he orchestrated the leak last month of his memos detailing private conversations he had with President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending news

The memos were cited May 16 in a New York Times article that revealed Comey felt Trump pressured him to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn was forced to resign in February, 24 days into his appointment, after it was revealed that Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

Comey said he decided to share his memos through another party after Trump wrote on Twitter days after Comey’s abrupt dismissal that “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.”

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

“I woke up in the middle of the night on (May 15), (because) it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation -- there might be a tape,” Comey said. “My judgment was (that) I needed to get that out in the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. (I) didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. So I asked a close friend of mine to do it.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.