Naked man charged after damaging Marion Co. Sheriff’s vehicle

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - We are not sure why he wasn’t wearing any clothing, but a young Marion County man was arrested after being spotted walking along U.S. 441 Wednesday, apparently trying to flee an accident scene.
“You are absolutely naked my man.. not normal,” said the arresting deputy.
Andrew Humphries, who turns 19 this month, was charged with criminal mischief and for the damage to the inside of the patrol car. He kicked the rear door and tried to damage the cage between the front and rear seats.
The PG version of the arrest, captured by the deputy’s dashcam is available below.
Deputies said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that Humphries was originally involved in.
