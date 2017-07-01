The mother sought in connection with a suspicious death in Jacksonville Beach is in the Orange County jail.

Marla D'Andrea is being held on a Duval County warrant alleging second-degree murder of her 67-year-old mother, according to Jacksonville Beach police.

She will have her first appearance before a judge Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Beach police said she and her 7-year-old Luke Gjelal were found at Orlando International Airport just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

They had been the subjects of a statewide search.

Police did not know if D'Andrea was trying to fly out of OIA with her son. Investigators say D'Andrea has custody of her son and that's why an Amber Alert was not issued.

Police are investigating the death of Barbara A. D'Andrea, 67, at 10th Street North and 1st Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach.

Police say they want to question Marla in that death.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Luke on Friday evening.

Police responded to an apartment at 10th Street North and 1st Avenue North for a welfare check and found a Barbara dead inside. Police have not said how the woman was killed.

“I’m having a hard time understanding who can do something like that and the fact that it’s so close to my home,” said neighbor Lori Deputy.

Neighbors said there was tension within the family.

“There was a lot of yelling and cursing, at night, generally late at night, like the other morning, like 3 in the morning. What I know is that the grandmother had custody and I realized that recently, the mother did get custody back, from DCF,” Deputy said.

Action News Jax uncovered recent court records for D’Andrea. She has two paternity issues in court with two different men. It’s a situation neighbors said they just don’t understand.

“I seen these people, I seen this grandmother with this child and she had taken very good care of him,” Deputy said.

