News
By: Irene Sans
Another summer-like afternoon across Central Florida. It was a very warm and muggy Tuesday morning in our area. As soon as you get out of your house, you feel a rush of humidity. The humidity will continue to be present all this week, and in fact, for the rest of the summer, as we’ve officially started the wet season.

The temperatures by 10 a.m. were already into the 80s for much of inland counties and approaching 83 degrees over the coast. Once again, the heat will ignite the sea breeze, which develops afternoon thunderstorms over Central Florida. Storms will be slow to move inland, and they will be along by the afternoon commute.

There is a good chance to have slow-moving thunderstorms after 4 p.m. this Tuesday. The thunderstorms will be strong, producing multiple lightning strikes, gusty winds and small hail. Please be mindful of lightning, especially if you're doing any activities outdoors.

 

 

Even with clouds lingering from the morning, highs will climb into the upper
80s, with the winds coming mainly from east around 5 to 10 mph.

Expect afternoon thunderstorms every day this week into the weekend. This is our typical summer-like pattern; lots of humidity and heat, easterly winds dominating. By 2 p.m., the sea breeze kicks in and the afternoon thunderstorms develop. Once we lose the sun’s heating, around sunrise, the storms lose their energy inflow and diminish.

>> Download WFTV’s Weather App

>> Hour-by-hour: Check the forecast in your area

>> Track the rain: Doppler 9 Radar

There is also lots of tropical moisture streaming from the Gulf of Mexico. By next week, some models are showing a weak disturbance trying to develop while approaching the Western Caribbean. It is simply too early to tell if the disturbance will be able to develop, however. More plentiful, rich, tropical moisture will arrive across the entire Peninsula by the weekend and early next week.

 

 

Our team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the afternoon development of thunderstorms, as well as the disturbance entering the Western Caribbean around the beginning of next week.

 

Follow our meteorologists here:
Tom Terry
Brian Shields
George Waldenberger
Eboni Deon
Rusty McCraine
Irene Sans

