More roundabouts could be added to Leesburg roads

Traffic could soon flow a little bit faster in Leesburg, if a plan by city leaders is approved.

The city is considering adding three roundabouts on U.S. Highway 27 at Yellow Jacket Way, Main Street and Line Road.

However, not everyone is on board with the plan.

“A major highway is not a place to put a roundabout,” said business owner Patrick Miller.

Miller signed a petition asking city leaders to scratch the plan, and so did some of his customers.

"(I) had a lot of people disagree with the whole situation,” Miller said.

"(The roundabouts have) safety benefits. It’s got aesthetic benefits and it maintains the same level of service,” said D.C. Maudlin, a spokesperson for the city of Leesburg.

City officials said they’ve conducted traffic studies showing that roundabouts reduce the number of crashes without disrupting the flow of traffic.

Leesburg is also teaming up with FDOT to get the roundabouts moving.

"It is an evolving concept and emerging concept. They are using them more and more frequently and in more and more locations,” Maudlin said.

Eyewitness News obtained a list of other roundabouts planned throughout Central Florida.

City officials told Eyewitness News that they don’t know how much the roundabouts could cost. Before construction starts, people in the community will have a chance to weigh in on the projects.

