News
More rain expected over Central Florida for the a.m. drive
By: Irene Sans
Updated:

Orlando, Fla. -  After the driest April in 121 years, May has started with much more activity in the rain department.

The showers are mainly associated with all the moisture streaming in from the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico before a cold that will be arriving Tuesday morning, producing another round of showers. 

The atmosphere has been preparing all weekend for this. After a very dry last week of April, humidity finally increased over the weekend and winds started to shift mainly from the south. We also had lots of heat, which has lingered.

>> LIVE RADAR: DOPPLER 9 

>> HOUR-BY-HOUR IN YOUR CITY

Tuesday afternoon, the eastern sea breeze collided with a batch of showers coming in from the west. Rainfall. Coastal cities accumulated about half-inch. At the airport, the official measurement station for Orlando, rainfall reached 0.02 inches. This is twice as much than the entire month of April.

 

 

OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

The cold front has slowed down a bit as comes closer to Florida. Showers and even some isolated thunderstorms will approach Marion county by 3 a.m. By 8 a.m., the line should be crossing Metro Orlando. Rainfall amounts could reach slightly above a half-inch along the coast and less than a half-inch across metro Orlando and other inland cities. Areas where storms become more persistent could have slightly higher amounts.

 

 

TRACK THE STORMS AND GET UPDATES: DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WFTV WEATHER APP

AFTER THE RAIN - HIGH FIRE THREAT RETURNS

Although the rain will not alleviate the severe drought across Central Florida, it will be greatly welcomed. Another dry, but brief, stretch is set to start late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with a slight chance of showers on Thursday, mainly in the late afternoon. Wednesday will be dry with easterly winds reaching 15 mph at times. 

Interactive map: Burn bans in effect in Central Florida

Thursday is setting up to be a carbon copy of Monday, as the weather conditions prep the atmosphere with moisture and heat.

ANOTHER FRONT, A BETTER CHANCE FOR STORMS

Another system, this one with a trough setting up slightly closer to our area, is on schedule to arrive on Friday. The trough, which is moving farther south and closer to Florida, will provide more instability for higher chances of more rain coverage across Central Florida.

We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and will provide updates on our newscasts starting at 5 a.m., 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. and at 11 p.m.
 


Información en español por nuestra meteoróloga Irene Sans

Follow our Meteorologists
Tom Terry
Brian Shields
George Waldenberger
Eboni Deon
Rusty McCraine
Irene Sans

