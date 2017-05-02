More jobs coming to the U.S. 

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue for his late night show on Monday night was filled with more tears than laughs as he spoke about his newborn son, William, who just underwent emergency open heart surgery.“It's a terrifying thing,' Kimmel told the audience while trying to hold back tears. 'You know my wife is back in the recovery room, she has no idea what's going on. And I'm standing in the middle of a lot of very worried people.'William’s heart defect was detected by a nurse at Cedars Sinai Medical Center just hours after he was born 10 days ago, according to Mashable. After a long, three hour surgery, Kimmel says the operation was a success. Little William will equire another surgery in 6 months. (tweet)Kimmel thanked his supporters as well as the nurses and doctors who took care of his son. He also sent a message to the Trump administration, pointing out the $6 billion cut to the National Institutes of Health that he tried to propose. Congress has rejected it, instead giving NIH a $2 billion boost in funding. “If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it should not matter how much money you make,” explained Kimmel. “I saw a lot of families there. And no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen.” Watch the video HERE.