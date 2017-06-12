Monday: Storms to develop into early evening

Central Florida is back to its regular summer-like weather patterns this week.

With a strong high pressure system located over the Atlantic, east winds will continue to flow over Central Florida.

>> Track the rain: Doppler 9 Radar

There is also lots of moisture over the Gulf of Mexico, providing plenty of instability to make storm development easier.

During the early afternoon, a few scattered light showers have developed across Volusia and Orange County. The muggy conditions will continue. This morning’s low temperature was 74 degrees, and highs this afternoon are expected to reach the upper-80s to low-90s.

The heat will allow the sea breeze to develop thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the early evening hours.

June 2016: 50,000 people gather to remember the 49 & a rainbow appears over Lake Eola in Orlando. #Pulse #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/IWUVPkRZ1z — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 12, 2017

Strongest tthunderstorm activity is most likely to remain inland, along the I-4 corridor. All thunderstorms will develop lightning, and also the ones developing late this afternoon could produce gusty winds and small hail. Moderate showers and storms also along the coastal counties, after 2 p.m.

Receive lightning alerts when lightning strikes within 8 miles from your location.

>> Hour-by-hour: Check the forecast in your area

We are closely monitoring the radar and upcoming model cycles, and chief meteorologist Tom Terry will bring you the latest on the storms’ timing starting at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News. Our team of meteorologists will also bring you prompt updates on wftv.com, on our free WFTV Weather app and across all of our social media platforms.

Follow our meteorologists here:

Tom Terry

Brian Shields

George Waldenberger

Eboni Deon

Rusty McCraine

Irene Sans