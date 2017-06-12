For local first responders, the Pulse terror attack was unlike anything they had ever dealt with before.

But the Florida Department of Law Enforcement might have had the toughest assignment: notifying family members their loved ones had died.

Agent Jose Ramirez, who signed up for the job of doing in-depth criminal investigations, was forced to dramatically change his mindset on June 12, 2016.

“Driving there, I had to pause for a second and start thinking about preparing for that moment, hoping it would not come, that I was going to be reassigned to something else, something that I was going to be comfortable with,” he said.

Read: Owner of nightclub offers message of hope on anniversary of attack

Ramirez was part of a team of seven, each grouped with a victim advocate and a chaplain, who were responsible for notifying all 49 families that their loved ones were among those who didn't make it.

“I'm getting knots in my stomach just thinking about what you had to do,” Ramirez said. “My thing was, ‘How am I going to say this?’ Because I have to say it. It's my job to say it,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said the families’ reactions started with disbelief and switched to anger and tears.

Families gathered that early morning at the Hampton Inn near Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Photos: Pulse remembrance ceremony on 1 year anniversary

The lobby is small, but it was packed beyond capacity that day.

One at a time, the families were taken to the second floor to receive notification that they would never see their loved ones again.

“As soon as they got notified to go over there, they started breaking down because they knew if you were going to the second floor, that's not good,” said FDLE’s Jason Kriegsman.

Kriegsman was in charge of putting the notification system in place--something he referred to as organized chaos.

It was a heavy burden to carry, because, much like an investigation, there was no room for mistakes.

Read: Pulse: Memories forever etched on Orlando

“Had to be 100 percent sure the people we were telling them were deceased were (deceased) because we didn't want to tell a family your loved one passed away and they didn't,” he said.

Ramirez said the night will stick with him forever.

“They read from a list of injured, and still, over 200 people are behind, and the list ended. That’s it. It was a moment I will never forget,” Ramirez said. “Only thing I pray for every day is that I don’t have to do it again.”