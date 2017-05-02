Listen Live
News
Missing Marion County child found safe in Missouri, deputies say
Missing Marion County child found safe in Missouri, deputies say

Missing Marion County child found safe in Missouri, deputies say
Alexandria Green, Mechealine Mazakis and Alan Green

Missing Marion County child found safe in Missouri, deputies say

Updated:

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -  A 5-year-old Marion County girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Marion County was found safe Tuesday in Missouri, deputies said. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Alexandria Green, 5, on Tuesday. 

Marion County deputies said Alexandria was found with her father Alan Green, 55, and her mother Mechealine Mazakis, 47. 

Green was arrested on a Marion County warrant on a charge of interference with child custody. 

Alexandria will be brought to Florida, where she will be placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Families. 

Green had been missing since Saturday from a home in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon.

 

 

Investigators believed she was in the company of her father Alan Green, 55, and mother, Mechealine Mazakis, 47.

Marion County deputies said Alexandria’s grandparents have legal custody of the child, and Green was having a court-allowed unsupervised visit with the child when the two disappeared. 

READ: How is an Amber Alert issued?

Mazakis, who is only allowed to have supervised visits with Alexandria, had been missing from her Silver Springs Shores home and had not been to work since Monday, deputies said.

A judge issued a Department of Children and Families pickup order for Alexandria on Monday.

Deputies said because Green has a history of mental illness and due to the erratic and absent behavior of both parents, Alexandria was considered endangered.

EARLIER: 

