Missing boy last seen near where person died in Malabar house fire

A missing 9-year-old boy was last seen near where a person died in a house fire in Malabar Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Sebastian Meachum was last scene the 800 block of Atz Road, where a house caught fire and killed one person around 10:30 a.m., firefighters said.

Brevard Couty Sheriff's deputies have not said if the missing child is related to the deadly house fire.

Deputies are conducting a death investigation at the home.

Firefighters saw someone in the home when they arrived, but were unable to rescue the person because of the danger from the fire, deputies said.

Investigators have not released a cause of the blaze.

The FDLE says Meachum may be with Tony and Chrissy Hughes, who may be traveling by boat.

The Hughes' boat is described as a 2012 Nautic Global Group 18-foot boat with tag number 3066PJ.

Law enforcement officials advise anyone seeing the Hughes to not approach them and call police.