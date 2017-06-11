Missing boy last seen near where person died in Malabar house fire

A missing 9-year-old boy was last seen near where a person died in a house fire in Malabar Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Sebastian Meachum was last seen in the 800 block of Atz Road, where a house caught fire and killed one person around 10:30 a.m., firefighters said.

The FDLE says Sebastian may be with Tony and Chrissy Hughes, whom Brevard County sheriff's deputies said live at the burned-down home with the boy.

Deputies are conducting a death investigation at the home and have not identified the person who died.

Firefighters saw someone in the home when they arrived, but were unable to rescue the person because of the danger from the fire, deputies said.

Investigators have not released a cause of the blaze.

The FDLE says Tony and Chrissy Hughes may be traveling by boat.

The couple's boat is described as an 18-foot 2012 Nautic Global Group model with tag number 3066PJ.

Law enforcement officials advise anyone seeing the Hugheses to not approach them and call police.