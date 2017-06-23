Report: Russian warships fire missiles at ISIS targets in Syria

On Thursday at Orlando International Airport, the security agency took News 96.5 WDBO behind the scenes to learn about the advanced technology that is used to screen 58,000 travelers a day. TSA uses over 20 layers of security to screen passengers for threats before they even board the plane. Among the technology featured are the Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) units, liquid bottle scanners, explosive trace detection machines and the checked baggage system. The screening process begins with a checkpoint where an ultraviolet scanner will flag people with fake IDs. Then, passengers move on to the advanced imaging technology machine to determine if a passenger has an object on their person that could possibly be used in a threatening manner. A liquid bottle scanner is used at airport checkpoints to differentiate liquid explosives and the chemicals used to make explosives from common liquids. There's also the explosive trace detector, which is a machine that looks for chemicals on a person's hands or belongings. Before your baggage makes it to the plane, it is scanned and screened for threats. If something unusual is flagged in a piece of luggage, it gets searched by a TSA agent before being passed on to an airline. Highly trained K-9 dogs are the final layer of security. The K-9 dogs are trained to detect explosives and can sniff out an explosive odor on passengers in a crowd.