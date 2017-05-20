Listen Live
Military
Nation marks Armed Forces Day
Nation marks Armed Forces Day
Nation marks Armed Forces Day

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Dignitaries are taking time Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day.

The nationally-recognized day was created under the Truman administration, and is marked every May 20 as a way to honor all branches of the military, according to the Department of Defense. People are encouraged to pay respects to those serving in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. 

President Trump, who is on his first trip overseas, tweeted a thank you message to the armed forces. Other dignitaries are also marking the day on social media.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    In recent weeks, I’ve been compiling a list of frequent arguments that are being made to me on social media about the troubles of the current administration, thinking I would put together a blog about the daily reaction of President Donald Trump’s supporters, as backers of both parties do battle over the Trump Presidency. And then an old column from Art Buchwald surfaced, with threads that were almost identical to today. As a kid, I always enjoyed reading Buchwald columns; not only did they involve politics, but the way that Buchwald used humor to jab at those in charge was often enlightening. On Twitter in the past few days, someone pulled up a Watergate-era column from Buchwald, which talked about the response of supporters of President Richard Nixon to the difficult situation facing the White House at the time. “As a public service, I am printing instant responses for loyal Nixonites when they are attacked a party,” Buchwald wrote. “Please cut it out and carry it in your pocket,” he added. Thank you, Art Buchwald. pic.twitter.com/9mdX1ffdcr — Christine Leath (@ChristineLeath) May 20, 2017 In this column from Buchwald, there are a variety of echoes of some of the current arguments that I see in response to current events of the day. “Everyone does it,” Buchwald leads off with. That’s still accurate today. The fourth item – “The press is blowing the whole thing up” – certainly is a reminder of how many people on the Republican side feel today about the news media, and their relationship to President Trump. It wasn’t much different back in the Nixon years. “The Democrats are sore because they lost the election” – the 2017 version from my social media comments is that Democrats are “butt hurt.” “What about Chappaquiddick?” was listed several times, by Buchwald in this over forty year old column. That reminds me of what I see almost daily from listeners and readers – ‘What about Hillary?’ or ‘What about Obama?’ doing certain things – those are frequent responses, along with a verbal back of the hand for the press corps. “I am sick and tired of hearing about Watergate and so is everybody else,” was one Buchwald item from his old column. This past week, I had a number of people tell me that they would no longer read my materials and follow me on Twitter or Facebook, aggravated by stories about the Russia investigation, and possible troubles for the Trump Administration. “Damn Jamie, you sound as bad as CNN now,” one person wrote me last night. “Yeah, why are the media repeating one fake story with unknown sources with partial facts and assumed lies so much?” another said to me on Facebook. This old Buchwald column and the ready comparisons to today is not to say that Trump equals Nixon. Instead Buchwald’s column is a simply a reminder that not much is new in Political America when it comes to how the arguments are made in the public square.
  • President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for his first stop abroad since taking office, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  Trump's stop in the Saudi capital is the first in an eight-day, five-country swing through the Middle East and Europe. Air Force One landed at the King Khalid airport in Riyadh on Saturday morning, and Trump was greeted on the tarmac by King Salman and other high-level Saudi offcials. In Riyadh, a five-story image of Trump's face was projected on the exterior of the hotel he is staying at. Large billboards of Trump and King Salman lined the highway from the airport, CNN reported. Trump will deliver a major speech Sunday to the leaders of more than two dozen Muslim nations, where he will urge countries to drive out extremists, CNN reported.  Later Saturday, Trump received the nation’s highest civilian honor from Salman. The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump’s neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for “his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world.” The honor also has been bestowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.
  • Rouhani wins re-election as Iran’s president
    Rouhani wins re-election as Iran’s president
    According to state television, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has won re-election, CNN reported Saturday. Rouhani defeated conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi. >> Read more trending news  'The National Media (IRINN) congratulate the victory of Mr. Hassan Rouhani in the presidential election,' Iranian state media channel IRINN announced in an on-screen news ticker. Rouhani won 57 percent of the vote, or 23,549, 616 votes, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said. Rouhani, a moderate, was a key architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States, the European Union and other partners and his first term was marked by an emergent international engagement. More than 40 million Iranian voters flocked to polling stations Friday, and by Saturday morning more than 25 million votes had been counted, according to the head of Iran's Interior Ministry State Elections Committee. No sitting President has failed to win a second term since 1981 and Rouhani's engagement with the outside world resonated with voters who have disliked the country's isolation., CNN reported.
  • Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
    Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
    A jury awarded a Florida woman just over $100,000 in damages after hot coffee spilled on her lap in the drive-thru of a Starbucks in Jacksonville, Florida. >> Read more trending news When Joanne Mogavero went through the drive-thru of a Starbucks in July 2014, the lid of her coffee cup came off as the employee handed it to her and hot coffee spilled onto her lap, causing serious burn injuries. >>Read the full lawsuit  The lawsuit, which was originally filed by Morgan and Morgan in 2015, was seeking at least $15,000 in damages to cover Mogavero's medical expenses. The jury determined that Starbucks was 80 percent negligent and Mogavero was 20 percent negligent. >> Read the jury’s verdict They found that Mogavero's damages for 'pain and suffering, physical impairment, disfigurement, inconvenience and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life' was $55,000 in the past and $30,000 in the future. This led the jury to determine that Mogavero should be awarded a total of $100,492.14.
  • Teen hit and killed by SunRail train in Sanford
    Teen hit and killed by SunRail train in Sanford
    Sanford police and SunRail officials are investigating the death of teen who was struck and killed by a SunRail train Friday in Sanford.   Officials tell News 96.5 WDBO it happened south of State Road 46 near Crooms Academy of Information Technology in the area of McCracken Road.   The teen, reportedly a male was pronounced dead at the scene.   No other information was immediately released on the crash.
