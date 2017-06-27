A Lake County judge on Tuesday morning will discuss the case against two men accused of killing a 92-year-old Leesburg woman.

Deputies said Krystopher Laws, 21, and Joshua McClellan, 20, robbed and killed Rubye James in February and stole money from her for drugs.

Laws and McClellan are charged with first-degree murder and home invasion.

The judge is expected to determine what happens next in the case during Tuesday's pretrial conference.

Prosecutors said in March that the state will seek the death penalty against the men, who are accused of stabbing and fatally beating James during the robbery.

Investigators said James' body was found in a shallow ditch near her abandoned car.

Laws told detectives that he struck James when she opened the door, deputies said.

Wayne Solomon, the victim's son, told Channel 9 earlier in the year that he opposes the death penalty and thinks life in prison is a better option.

"In a way, I feel sorry for them," Solomon said. "They've crossed a line that they can't go back. They can't re-do it."

Find out what happens during the hearings on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon.