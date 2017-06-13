Medical marijuana dispensary to open in The Villages

Listen Live
News
By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - 

A medical marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open Tuesday morning in The Villages.

It's the third dispensary to open in Central Florida in two weeks.

Trulieve, which will open its doors at 10 a.m., will offer patients a variety of low THC and high THC products in several different forms, including pills and vaporizers.

Read: Trulieve: Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Edgewater

The company opened a dispensary last week in Edgewater. It also has locations in Clearwater, Miami, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Tampa.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he plans to sign a much anticipated medical marijuana bill that lawmakers passed on Friday.

The bill allows 500,000 eligible patients to use medical marijuana by vaping or consuming pills, oils or edibles. The bill doesn't allow for medical marijuana to be smoked.

Read: Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Orlando

