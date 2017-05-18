Listen Live
News
McDonald’s robbed, people forced into freezer  
McDonald’s robbed, people forced into freezer  

McDonald’s robbed, people forced into freezer  

McDonald’s robbed, people forced into freezer  

By: WFTV.com

MOUNT DORA, Fla. -  A trio of armed men stormed into a McDonald's early Thursday and robbed the restaurant, its workers and its customers, the Mount Dora Police Department said.

The robbers -- each of whom was armed with a gun, dressed in black and wearing either a mask or a bandanna -- barged into the restaurant at about 3:30 a.m. at U.S. 441 and North Donnelly Street, police said. 

Investigators said the robbers put a gun to the head of the store manager, who is pregnant, and ordered her to open the cash drawer and a safe, threatening to shoot her if she didn't make haste. 

Police said the men rounded up three employees and four customers and ordered them to surrender their cellphones before forcing them into a freezer. 

A customer pulled up to the drive-thru window and saw the trio running away, and the customer called 911 and drove away, investigators said. 

The robbers, who are believed to have fled with about $2,000, remain at large, police said. 


Police said the robbery was recorded by a surveillance camera. 

No one was injured.

