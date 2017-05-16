MBI holds news conference on drug-trafficking ring arrests

The MBI held a news conference Tuesday morning at Orlando Police Department headquarters to announce arrests in two drug-trafficking rings, the agency said.

Officials discussed the investigation and prosecution of two drug trafficking organizations that they said operated in the Holden Heights area.

Federal & local law enforcement agencies news conference in Orlando to talk about take down of 2 drug trafficking organizations #wftv pic.twitter.com/8IYDJlwlhL — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 16, 2017

The DEA, the ATF and MBI investigated a drug-trafficking organization and arrested eight suspects on federal drug and firearms charges, investigators said.

ICE's Homeland Security Investigations division, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the MBI also investigated another drug-trafficking organization, which resulted in 14 people being arrested on numerous drug charges.

Main guys in one group accused of selling cocaine to lower level dealers out of two homes in the Holden Heights area #WFTV pic.twitter.com/33Rijb2O2W — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 16, 2017

