A batch of new evidence was released Thursday in the case against accused police killer Markeith Loyd.
In the hundreds of pages, several witness accounts outlined the moment Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was killed.
Loyd was being sought in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, when investigators said he killed Clayton as she approached him in a Walmart parking lot.
One man said after Loyd allegedly shot Clayton, Loyd calmly walked back to his car.
The man was sitting in his truck when heard the gunfire, and when he looked up, he said he saw Loyd standing over Clayton, who had already been shot at that point.
The witness said Loyd was about three inches away from Clayton when he allegedly fired the shot that killed her.
After that, the witness said Loyd calmly walked back to his black sedan.
The documents also said that Jameis Slaughter, Loyd’s ex-girlfriend, was the first person he called after the shooting.
The call went unanswered, but by 5 p.m. that afternoon, officers stopped Slaughter in a car that is registered to Loyd.
Inside, were clothes that the women said belonged to Loyd.
Jameis was arrested a few days later.
