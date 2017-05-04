The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it may take action against people who post false information on social media about school threats.

Last month, threats were posted on social media against Westport High School, Dunnellon Middle School and Lake Weir High School.

When word spread about the threat at Lake Weir, more than 600 students stayed home from school.

Investigators said much of the panic was sparked by a parent who posted about it on Facebook.

“Who said she got all of her information verified by the MCSO, by us, but it really wasn’t at all,” said Sheriff Billy Woods.

After that incident, Woods issued a warning.

“Under Florida law anyone who knowing interferes or disrupts school functions or attendance can be prosecuted, and we will do so where and when appropriate,” he said.

Sheriff warns against social media hype about school threats:

Deputies said the parent in the Lake Weir cade wasn’t charges, but if a similar incident happens again, someone could face charges.

“It’s like yelling 'fire' in a crowded theater,” said Woods.

Legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said it would be a tough case to prosecute, but there would be a better chance of charges sticking in cases where people lie about having information from law enforcement.