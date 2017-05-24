More families have discovered their loved ones are among the 22 victims killed in Monday night's bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

One of the victims had a connection with Orlando.

Olivia Campbell, 15, added a filter to her Facebook profile photo last year to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando.

The filter says, "We are Orlando."

Less than a year later, Campbell, too, would become the victim of a terror attack.

Campbell's mother's search for her daughter also played out on social media.

Charlotte Campbell took to Facebook shortly after the explosion when she couldn't get hold of her daughter.

"Anyone seen my daughter, Olivia Campbell #manchester," she said.

She posted on Facebook again three hours later.

"Please share my daughter is still missing with no news on her," she wrote.

Charlotte Campbell searched hotels and hospitals and spoke with reporters.

"If anybody has seen her, please contact the police," she told a television reporter. "Contact somebody. Even if you've think you've seen her, please let the police know. Please."

The heartbroken mother made a desperate plea.

"Please just phone me and come home," Charlotte Campbell said as she sobbed. "Please."

She took to Facebook once more after learning the gut-wrenching news.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell," she said. "Taken far far (too) soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

The hashtag #missingmanchester has been shared around the world.

There remain 13 people missing or unaccounted for, authorities said.