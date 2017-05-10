Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
94°
H 94
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
94°
Clear
H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    94°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 94° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 99° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Man wanted after sexually-charged comments made to middle school girl, Marion County deputies say
Close

Man wanted after sexually-charged comments made to middle school girl, Marion County deputies say

Man wanted after sexually-charged comments made to middle school girl, Marion County deputies say

Man wanted after sexually-charged comments made to middle school girl, Marion County deputies say

Updated:

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -  Deputies in Marion County were looking for a man Wednesday accused of yelling sexually-charged comments at an eighth grader while she waited at the bus stop.

The incident happened Tuesday in Silver Springs Shores in the area of Bahai and Water roads, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was driving a black pickup truck and stopped in front of the girl before starting to yell, investigators said.

A nearby parent heard what was happening and went to the bus stop to intervene, at which point the man drove away, deputies said.

“That was completely inappropriate comments being made to a middle schooler,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Paul Bloom said. “This is a child that’s in the eighth grade.”

Deputies do not believe the man broke any laws, but were still concerned about the interaction.

“Right now, we have stepped up our patrols at that bus stop, specifically, but also all of our bus stops,” Bloom said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to contact deputies if they see any suspicious activity.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Seminole County school bans fidget spinners
    Seminole County school bans fidget spinners
    They’re the latest craze but they’ve become a major distraction in some Central Florida schools. Sterling Park Elementary school is banning fidget spinners, telling students that the toys will be confiscated if students bring them to school. Administrators sent a message to parents, calling the toys a distraction. Seminole County Public Schools said that it’ll be up to each principal to decide whether or not to ban the toys.
  • Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
    Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
      U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed Wednesday afternoon as she took to a podium at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center to deliver Bethune-Cookman University's commencement speech. Students booed DeVos when she received an honorary degree, prompting B-CU President Edison Jackson to say, 'You don't know her, nor do you know her story.' >> Read more trending news At least one protester was seen being escorted out of the venue. Minutes into DeVos' speech, Jackson stepped up to the podium and told the booing crowd, 'If this continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.' During a Wednesday morning news conference, Jackson defended the school's decision to invite DeVos to speak. 'It's important to understand people will disagree,' Jackson said. 'That does not mean one should roll over and play dead because you disagree.' Protesters pressured the university to rescind its invitation because of comments DeVos has made suggesting that historically black colleges and universities were 'pioneers of school choice.' She later acknowledged that the schools originated because of racial segregation. >> Related: Betsy DeVos calls historically black colleges pioneers of school choice, sparks outrage B-CU administrators said DeVos has devoted her career to promoting educational opportunities, saying that Mary McLeod Bethune, the university's founder, wasn't constrained by political ideology. The booing reached a fever pitch when DeVos revealed her plans to visit Bethune's home and grave after the speech.
  • WDBO to fight parking ticket written at Orlando City Hall
    WDBO to fight parking ticket written at Orlando City Hall
    Huh? News 96.5 WDBO  was startled to learn that the newest vehicle in their fleet of news-gathering SUVs was issued a parking ticket while parking in front of Orlando City Hall Tuesday.  The Ford Flex SUV was cited for illegally parking in a space marked for media parking only.  As noted in the image above, the news unit is also CLEARLY marked as a member of the very same media for whom the space was created.  To be clear, our new ‘news unit’ (as we call our vehicles) did not have the proper permit to park in the space. The City of Orlando issues parking laminated permits recognizing real media vehicles.  “Of course, one only needs eyes to ‘recognize’ that our news unit is an official media vehicle,” quipped Joe Kelley “This is the difference between following the letter of the law versus the spirit of the law,” remarked Joe Kelley, host of Orlando’s Morning News and News Director of News 96.5 WDBO.  “WDBO has been reporting the news from City Hall since the early 1950’s. We are immediately recognizable to MOST Central Florida residents and certainly at Orlando’s City Hall.” “Clearly those parking spaces are provided for working members of the media who, often times, need close-up parking during live broadcast reports so they can run broadcast cable, powers cords and heavy gear.” Kelley took to Facebook Live Wednesday to express his dismay at the citation to ask viewers if he should pay it or fight it.   After 30-to-40 seconds of Red Bull-fueled outrage and contemplation, News 96.5 WDBO News Director Joe Kelley announced, “It’s time to take a stand. It’s time to fight City Hall!”  (App users can see video here) This is the ticket we got on the windshield Tuesday -  Here are pictures of the scene of the crime:
  • Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
    Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
    A low dose of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, could help improve brain function and cognitive ability in aging people, at least it seemed to help older mice, a German team of scientists said, but the reverse was true in younger mice. A new study in the journal “Nature Medicine” found a daily dose of cannabis extract, not only dramatically improved learning and memory performance in older mice, it significantly impaired the performance in younger mice.  >> Read more trending news The study concluded that “chronic, low-dose treatment with THC or cannabis extracts could be a potential strategy to slow down or even to reverse cognitive decline in the elderly.” The “results reveal a profound, long-lasting improvement of cognitive performance resulting from a low dose of THC treatment in mature and old animals,” the study said.  Ultimately, the study could help find a treatment to stave off cognitive decline in the elderly. >> Related: Border Patrol finds 67 pounds of marijuana hidden in hearse “If we can rejuvenate the brain so that everybody gets five to 10 more years without needing extra care, then that is more than we could have imagined,” Andras Bilkei-Gorzo, the lead study researcher with the University of Bonn, told The Guardian. Clinical trials on humans are planned for later this year, and scientists said the impaired performance impact of THC on younger mice deserves more research, too.
  • Police: Man killed mother, stuffed body in cardboard box
    Police: Man killed mother, stuffed body in cardboard box
    A man in New Mexico admitted to killing his mother Sunday and placing her body in a cardboard box, according to authorities. The woman's body was discovered Monday night by Albuquerque police, according to KOAT.  >> Read more trending news John McArthur, 37, was admitted to a mental health facility Monday and told staff that he may have put something called 'Dragon's Breath' in his mother's drink Sunday. Hospital staff contacted police to conduct a welfare check on the woman, and her body was found by police in a cardboard box, according to court documents.McArthur allegedly told police that after spiking his mother's drink, he got into an argument with her, and he strangled and beat his mother to death, according to KOAT. A neighbor told KOAT that she saw McArthur walk in circles around the property, talking to himself. McArthur is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.