Deputies in Marion County were looking for a man Wednesday accused of yelling sexually-charged comments at an eighth grader while she waited at the bus stop.

The incident happened Tuesday in Silver Springs Shores in the area of Bahai and Water roads, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was driving a black pickup truck and stopped in front of the girl before starting to yell, investigators said.

A nearby parent heard what was happening and went to the bus stop to intervene, at which point the man drove away, deputies said.

“That was completely inappropriate comments being made to a middle schooler,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Paul Bloom said. “This is a child that’s in the eighth grade.”

Deputies do not believe the man broke any laws, but were still concerned about the interaction.

“Right now, we have stepped up our patrols at that bus stop, specifically, but also all of our bus stops,” Bloom said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to contact deputies if they see any suspicious activity.