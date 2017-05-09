A fender-bender in Kissimmee ended with one man pointing a gun at another driver behind a Publix grocery store, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who was not identified, was able to catch the incident on camera, showing the suspect walking toward them with gun drawn.

The incident started with a minor crash involving the victim and a black Hyundai Elantra, deputies said.

The driver of the Hyundai tried to flee the scene but the victim followed in an attempt to get a photo of its license plate.

The driver of the Hyundai stopped behind the Publix in the 2300 block of East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, the OCSO said.

He then got out, wielding a gun, and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

The suspect’s car was later determined to be stolen in Osceola County on March 11, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to immediately contact 911, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 407-348-2222, or Crimeline, at 800-423-8477

The unidentified man is considered to be armed and dangerous.