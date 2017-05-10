Listen Live
News
Man in kayak outruns gator in Mobile Bay
Close

Man in kayak outruns gator in Mobile Bay

Man in kayak outruns gator in Mobile Bay
Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker
Courtesy: Shannon Collins, Facebook

Man in kayak outruns gator in Mobile Bay

By: Shanna Vicker
Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker

Spanish Fort, Al -  Shannon Collins was a bit tongue in cheek when she posted the video with the following quote “When you really really really dont want to tip over your kayak...”

She took the video of the kayaker attempting to outrun the alligator in Mobile Bay near Spanish Fort, on the afternoon of Sunday May 7, 2017. 

In the comment section of Collins Facebook post she states that she was at Ralph and Kacoos Restaurant when the man in the kayak appeared in front of the Causeway Bridge. 

The man in the kayak notices the gator and begins to paddle faster as it approaches.

You can hear Collins say “Get out of the water, dude! ”

Collins wrote in the comment section of her Facebook post that the gator was just hanging out in the reeds until the man in the kayak got close and lingered for a few minutes.

She said it was long enough for the gator to leave the reeds and follow him. 

She also wrote that she talked to the man in the kayak once he made it to shore stating that  "He was very nonchalant when we talked to him at the shore...not at all panicked (like I would have been!)."

