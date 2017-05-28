Man indicted in 2014 murder at Alta Westgate Apartments

A man is behind bars in connection to the murder of an Orange County man almost three years ago, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jonathoan Mitchell, 25, was arrested Thursday after being indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Melkevious Lake, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sonya Maye and Melvin Lake, the victim’s mother and father, said the arrest was a long time coming.

"It brings joy to my heart,” Maye said. “This here, is like a chapter being closed.”

Deputies identified Mitchell as a person of interest in connection to the shooting death after he appeared in a rap video on YouTube flashing guns and drugs in 2015.

Maye believes it took years to make the arrest due to a lack of witnesses willing to speak with police.

"Nobody is speaking out actually for my son,” she said. “I think that's why it took so long. We just waited and let the evidence speak for itself.”

Melkevious Lake was gunned down in the parking lot of the Alta Westgate Apartments in November 2014, four days before Thanksgiving.

Maye said she plans to attend Mitchell’s trial.

“I need to look him in his face, so he can see the hurt and pain that he caused me,” she said.