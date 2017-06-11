Man fatally shot in Clermont apartment complex parking lot

A man is dead after being shot in the head early Sunday at a Clermont apartment complex, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., Jennifer Isom and her sister found Ronald Stedelin, 30, dead behind his car in the parking lot of Disston Avenue Apartments. He had been shot once in the head.

"I'm scared, I'm screaming, so I stayed right there and she ran down and then she was trying to check him on the phone with the police," said Isom.

Police pronounced Stedelin dead at the scene.

Isom's sister is a registered nurse and credits her training to bring her to rush aid to Stedelin, whom neither woman had seen before.

"I just feel so sorry for the family. I really do; it's horrible. Nothing like this has ever happened, never," said Isom.

Clermont police are looking into possible motives and are asking anyone with suspect information to reach out the department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Scott Tufts at 352-536-8415 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.