Man exposes himself at Clermont Target, police say

Investigators with the Clermont Police Department told Channel 9’s Myrt Price they’re searching for a man who exposed himself to a shopper at Target and attempted to do the same thing to a Target employee.

The incident happened May 15 at the Target at 2660 E. Highway 50 in Clermont, police said.

Police told Eyewitness News they found out about the crime when someone posted about it on Facebook.

"A person had exposed themselves to a young woman in the Target parking lot,” said Sgt. Shane Strickland with the Clermont Police Department.

Police said one of the women was walking in the parking lot when the man was in his vehicle. After he flashed the woman, he drove off, police said.

"The victim had notified Target of it the day that it happened and then Target notified their employees via an email and it was kind of like, 'be on the lookout,'” Strickland said.

While police were investigating the first incident, they learned about a second incident involving a Target employee, police said. The woman said the man attempted to flash her, but she looked away before seeing anything.

"These are the only two reports that we have. If anybody else has any information, if someone exposed themselves to them in the Target parking lot or anywhere else for that matter, please contact us and let us know,” Strickland said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clermont police.

