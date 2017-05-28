Man causes delay of TV newscast in New Mexico

Saturday night’s newscast at a New Mexico television station was delayed when a man attempted to break into the facility, station officials said.

On its Facebook pace, KOB in Albuquerque apologized for the delay. Just before 10 p.m., a man began pounding on the front door of the station. Officials called the police, but in the meantime the man gained access to the lot located behind the station, KOB reported.

The man then began hitting the back door. The telecast was delayed until the members of the Albuquerque Police Department arrived and took the man into custody, the station said.