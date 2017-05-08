A 36-year-old man was arrested in Kissimmee after investigators said he broke into and burglarized residences while the occupants slept.

David Houston was tracked down at an extended-stay motel in Kissimmee after allegedly breaking into seven homes, officials said.

He is accused of targeting vacation homes in a gated Windsor Hills neighborhood.

Investigators said Houston snuck past security guards and entered homes with unlocked doors and took cash and jewelry.

His arrest came months after he was released from prison where he had been incarcerated for the same type of crimes, officials said.

Resident Luis Adams was shaken by the burglaries and arrest.

“I have a wife and a daughter,” he said. “Can you imagine when I go out at night, how I feel?”

Tourist Marty Nix, who was renting a vacation home, said burglaries were not something she thought she’d have to worry about while visiting Central Florida.

“At night when you go to sleep with kids and stuff, you’re thinking about Disney World the next day and what you’re going to ride,” he said. “And not about what could be happening that night.”

Houston was charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling and grand theft from a dwelling.

He was being held at the Osceola County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $125,000.