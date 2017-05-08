Listen Live
clear-night
71°
H 89°
L 64°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
71°
Clear
H 89° L 64°
  • clear-night
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 89° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 92° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Man arrested on charges of burglarizing occupied homes in Osceola County
Close

Man arrested on charges of burglarizing occupied homes in Osceola County

Man arrested on charges of burglarizing occupied homes in Osceola County
David Houston (Photo: Osceola County Jail)

Man arrested on charges of burglarizing occupied homes in Osceola County

Updated:
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - 

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Kissimmee after investigators said he broke into and burglarized residences while the occupants slept.

David Houston was tracked down at an extended-stay motel in Kissimmee after allegedly breaking into seven homes, officials said.

He is accused of targeting vacation homes in a gated Windsor Hills neighborhood.

Investigators said Houston snuck past security guards and entered homes with unlocked doors and took cash and jewelry.

His arrest came months after he was released from prison where he had been incarcerated for the same type of crimes, officials said.

Resident Luis Adams was shaken by the burglaries and arrest.

“I have a wife and a daughter,” he said. “Can you imagine when I go out at night, how I feel?”

Tourist Marty Nix, who was renting a vacation home, said burglaries were not something she thought she’d have to worry about while visiting Central Florida.

“At night when you go to sleep with kids and stuff, you’re thinking about Disney World the next day and what you’re going to ride,” he said. “And not about what could be happening that night.”

Houston was charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling and grand theft from a dwelling.

He was being held at the Osceola County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $125,000.

Related

Suspect in dozens of UCF car burglaries arrested again after Volusia County chase, deputies say

David Houston (Photo: Osceola County Jail)
Close

Man arrested on charges of burglarizing occupied homes in Osceola County

David Houston (Photo: Osceola County Jail)

Glut of burglaries in Lake Nona causes resident to sleep in car to keep it safe
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Sanford Police: missing 10 year old found safe
    Sanford Police: missing 10 year old found safe
    Update:   Earlier Sanford police are asking the public’s help to locate 10 year old Robert Chambers Jr. He was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of Logan Heights. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Chambers is asked to call the Sanford police dept.  (407) 688-5070 or call 9-1-1. 
  • Fruitland Park residents warned not to approach monkeys spotted in the area
    Fruitland Park residents warned not to approach monkeys spotted in the area
    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is warning residents of Fruitland Park to stay away from monkeys that have been spotted in the area. FWC believes the monkeys came from Silver Springs, where a larger troop has existed for years, and they aren’t sure whether it’s just one monkey in the area or a group. Residents believe there’s a male, female and baby monkey. FWC has posted fliers in the neighborhood telling residents to stay away as the monkeys could be hostile and carry disease. A monkey was also spotted in Apopka last month, about an hour away from Fruitland Park.
  • President Trump may be planning first trip to Camp David
    President Trump may be planning first trip to Camp David
    It appears President Donald Trump is planning his first visit to Camp David. The Federal Aviation Administration posted an advisory to pilots Monday afternoon that flight restrictions for “VIP movement” will be issued for the airspace around the famed presidential retreat from Friday through Sunday. >> Read more trending news There had been some speculation that Trump would come to his Mar-a-Lago Club for the property’s annual Mother’s Day brunch — which ceremonially marks the end of the social season in Palm Beach, Florida — as he has in the past. The president’s only public event scheduled for this weekend that has been released by the White House is his keynote speech at Liberty University’s commencement Saturday morning in Lynchburg, Virginia. In the past, the Federal Aviation Administration has posted an advisory several days in advance of each of Trump’s seven trips as president to Mar-a-Lago. The notices, which warn pilots that temporary flight restrictions are forthcoming for an area, are typically posted no later than the Monday afternoon before the president is scheduled to arrive. Such an advisory has not yet been issued for Palm Beach. >> Related: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago visits costing Florida thousands, documents show The only FAA advisories for “VIP movement” — the category used for Trump’s travels — posted as of 4 p.m. Monday are for the president’s trip to Liberty on Saturday, and the one for the airspace over Camp David this weekend. Although the White House has not said Trump will spend Mother’s Day weekend at Camp David and the FAA advisory does not specifically mention the president, the restrictions the advisory says will take effect Friday are consistent with a presidential trip to the property, according to FAA documents. >> Related: Spokesman: Trump won’t pay for Mar-a-Lago trips out of pocket Trump has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, the most recent being Easter weekend. Trump kicked off his first weekend stay as president last Thursday at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Camp David is located in the mountains near Thurmont, Maryland, about half-hour ride via Marine One from the White House. It has been a mainstay of presidencies since 1942, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt converted it from a haven for federal employees into a retreat for the commander in chief. It’s a U.S. Navy-run military facility in the Appalachians. President Ronald Reagan spent the most time there in office, according to NPR. The FAA had previously issued presidential-level temporary flight restrictions for Camp David for a Sunday afternoon in early March. However, those restrictions were canceled before they went into effect. All advisories and restrictions are subject to change and could be removed at any time.
  • Same-day concealed license renewal available in Central Florida
    Same-day concealed license renewal available in Central Florida
    Floridians with concealed weapon licenses can now renew their license and have it printed out on-site at 41 tax collectors’ offices, four of them being in Central Florida. Most license holder are used to submitting their paperwork at the tax collectors’ offices and then waiting for the Department of Agriculture to mail the renewed license, if approved. Now, the department announces more offices with the ability to print the new licenses right there. “My goal is to make applying for and renewing a Florida concealed weapons licenses as convenient as possible, and this new service gives license holder another option when renewing,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam. In Central Florida, the following offices are now offering the service: Brevard County Tax Collectors’ Office in Viera Seminole County Tax Collectors’ Office in Lake Mary Lake County Tax Collectors’ Office in Tavares Orlando Regional Office for Agriculture Department at 1707 Orlando Central Pkwy in Orlando near the Florida Mall CLICK HERE for the full list of 41 offices now offering the service throughout Florida. The Agriculture Department says there are more than 1.75 million active Florida concealed weapon licenses, and over 204,000 of them will expire this year.
  • Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail
    Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail
    Congress delved back into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, with a former top Justice Department official detailing warnings to the White House that a top aide to President Trump was vulnerable to Russian blackmail, as Senators were told by a former top intelligence official that that European allies had given information to the U.S. on possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. The central witness of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who told Senators how she had met twice in two days with the top lawyer at the White House, sending the message that ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was “compromised with respect to the Russians.” “We felt like it was critical that we get this information to the White House,” Yates said, “in part because the Vice President was unknowingly making false statements to the public.” Yates said it was clear from news reports that Flynn had explained his transition contacts with the Russian ambassador to Vice President Pence in a way that was not backed up by evidence gathered by U.S. Intelligence, and that the Russians obviously knew that as well. “To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised with the Russians,” Yates said. Sally Yates says she alerted the White House that Michael Flynn could be “essentially blackmailed by the Russians” https://t.co/xr55J8fyV5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 8, 2017 Both Yates, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied that they had leaked information about Flynn to the news media, as Republican Senators concentrated more on the issue of leaks, while Democrats zeroed in on Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 campaign. At one point, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) asked Yates and Clapper if it was true that intelligence services of European allies had passed on any information about possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. “Gen. Clapper, is that accurate?” asked Feinstein. “Yes it is, and it is also quite sensitive,” Clapper replied. Clapper confirms that European intelligence agencies passed information last year related to Trump associates and Russia — Mark Mazzetti (@MarkMazzettiNYT) May 8, 2017
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.