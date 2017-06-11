Man accused of shooting at car on turnpike granted bail

A Georgia man accused of shooting at a car that tried to pass him on Florida’s Turnpike was granted $270,000 bail.

Kent Elkins, 52, is facing four charges: attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, firing a weapon from a vehicle and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

If Elkins posts bail, the judge also ordered that he not use firearms and surrender any guns he may have to law enforcement within 24 hours.

Troopers arrested Elkins because they say he fired upon a white 2010 Mazda SUV that tried to pass him near the Osceola Parkway exit of the turnpike Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

Troopers said Reynold Sheltra, 48 of Port St. Lucie, was driving his Mazda with his wife and two teenagers when he came up behind Elkins and tried to pass him.

When Sheltra changed lanes, Elkins rolled down his window and fired at the Mazda, troopers said.

Troopers pulled Elkins over and searched his car, finding a loaded Beretta hand gun that Elkins said fired on accident.

Sheltra’s vehicle was not hit by any gunfire, troopers said.