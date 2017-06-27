One of two men accused of killing a 92-year-old Leesburg woman faced a Lake County judge Tuesday morning to discuss the case.
Deputies said Krystopher Laws, 21, and Joshua McClellan, 20, robbed and killed Rubye James in February and stole money from her for drugs. Both are charged with first-degree murder and home invasion.
Read: Prosecutors seek death penalty for men accused in slaying of Leesburg woman
Read: Deputies: Leesburg woman, 92, fatally stabbed, dumped in shallow grave over $70
McClellan waived his right to a speedy trial Tuesday in court. His next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2. Laws hearing was rescheduled to Thursday.
McClellan told reporters in March that he loved James and often helped her around the house.
Hear from the suspects below:
"I'm the only one (who) was ever there for her," he said while sobbing. "She was a friend. She was a great friend."
Prosecutors said in March that the state will seek the death penalty against the men, who are accused of stabbing and fatally beating James during the robbery.
Read: Son worries 92-year-old Leesburg woman's trusting nature may have led to her death
Read: Mother of suspect in 92-year-old woman’s slaying says her son didn’t kill her
Deputies said James' body was found in a shallow ditch near her abandoned car.
Laws told detectives that he struck James when she opened the door, investigators said.
Wayne Solomon, the victim's son, told Channel 9 earlier in the year that he opposes the death penalty and thinks life in prison is a better option.
"In a way, I feel sorry for them," Solomon said. "They've crossed a line that they can't go back. They can't re-do it."
Read: 'I loved that woman,' says suspects in death of 92-year-old Leesburg woman
