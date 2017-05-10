A man who pointed a gun at another driver behind a Publix grocery store after a fender bender near Kissimmee was arrested Tuesday evening in Davenport, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

A relative recognized Carlos Luis Mercado, 18, and notified authorities, investigators said.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, recorded the incident, which shows Mercado walking toward the vehicle with a gun drawn, Osceola County Capt. Jacob Ruiz said.

The incident started with a minor crash involving the victim and a black Hyundai Elantra, Ruiz said.

Deputies said the Mercado who was driving the Hyundai tried to flee the scene, but the victim followed in an attempt to get a photo of its license plate.

Mercado stopped behind a Publix on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Partin Settlement Road, deputies said.

Investigators said Mercado got out, wielding a gun, and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

Deputies said the suspect’s car was later determined to be stolen from a hotel on U.S. 192 in Osceola County on March 11.

Mercado told deputies that he borrowed the car from a friend two weeks ago, then changed his story that he had it for five days.

He told investigators that had clothes and a BB gun in the vehicle.

No other details were given.