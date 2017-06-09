Tributes are once again popping up around town as the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting nears.

Even those who don't live in Orlando seek to pay homage.

Artist Kelsey Montague will reveal a new mural Friday at The Mall at Millenia to honor the 49 killed in the June 12, 2016, attack.

Read: UCF unveils mural of 2 Knights killed in Pulse nightclub shooting

"It was all everybody was talking about everywhere I went," Montague said. "In Denver, the city just went on hold."

Montague, who began drawing the piece Wednesday, said she works on it for 15 hours at a time. She said the artwork focuses on strong communities.

"Birds and the whole notation of doves was the biggest theme that kept coming to mind," she said. "And the number 49 you'll definitely see more of in the mural."

Orlando Im so excited to be here! #neverforget @themallatmillenia #uniteorlando A post shared by Kelsey Montague 🦋 (@kelseymontagueart) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

Montague said she hopes the artwork moves shoppers.

"If someone can come up to one of my murals and take a moment for themselves and feel whatever they need to feel and hopefully feel empowered, that's what its all about for me," she said.

Read: Portraits of 49 Pulse victims to be displayed at City Hall

The University of Central Florida on Thursday honored a student and an alumnus who were killed in last year's shooting by installing a mural outside the Student Union.

The mural at the mall will be unveiled at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Portions of the mall's interior will be illuminated with rainbow lights in tribute.