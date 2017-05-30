A therapist who worked at Big Bear Behavioral Health in Maitland has been arrested on charges against a child, Polk County deputies announced Tuesday.

Jessica Lazzara, 42, of Mulberry, was fired from Big Bear Behavioral Health after her arrest on May 25.

Deputies said the charges stem from an incident during a therapy session with children.

Lazzara is charged with lewd molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, child abuse, battery and indecent exposure.

Lazzara is being held without bail.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to release more information.

