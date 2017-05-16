Maitland neighborhoods battle severe rat infestation

Residents of several Maitland neighborhoods are spending thousands of dollars to fight a severe rat infestation.

English Estates, English Woods, Dommerich and other Maitland neighborhoods have reported a major increase in the number of rats in their yards, garages and homes.

Patty Antony said the rats were sneaking into her attic and garage.

"We ended up catching about 10 rats," she said.

Antony had to pay to seal up her dryer vent and other areas where the rats could gain access to her home.

John Derion, with Do It Yourself Pest Control, said rats only need a hole the size of a quarter to get inside.

The problem in the Maitland neighborhoods has become so severe that the company has sold out of its most popular rat bait.

There has also been a run on traps and material used to seal entry points, Derion said.

"Especially in the last couple months, we've been going through rat bait like crazy," he said.

Maitland resident Clark Daily said he's dealt with rat infestations in the past and the pests are very difficult to eradicate.

"I went and found where they were coming in," he said. "They're very resourceful and they're very persistent."

So far, Daily said his cat has killed at least 80 rats.