LPD: Man who shot, killed ex-girlfriend's boyfriend on loose
LPD: Man who shot, killed ex-girlfriend's boyfriend on loose

By: Chip Skambis News | WFTV
Updated:
LEESBURG, Fla. - 

Leesburg police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend Sunday morning, officers said.

Jeremy Harrison, 25, shot and killed the 25-year-old man at a home on Willow Drive around 9:15 a.m., police said.

Police have not yet identified the victim of the shooting, who was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center before succumbing to his injuries.

Police believe Harrison fled the home in a white Hyundai Azera with Miami Dolphins tag D8BUU.

Officers are actively searching for Harrison and urge anyone with information to contact the Police Department at 352-787-2121. 

Police identify men injured in biker gang shootout during Leesburg Bikefest

Double shooting after fight between rival motorcycle groups, Leesburg police say

Arrests made in motorcycle club shooting in Leesburg, police say
