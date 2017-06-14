YouTube or Football? UCF Kicker to Decide

UCF kicker Donald De La Haye lives a dual life as a YouTube star but now he has a decision to make. Either stop making videos or give up his eligibility. De La Haye says UCF has asked him to stop making videos because it is a possible violation of an NCAA rule saying student athletes can’t make money off of their likeness.

Popular videos on YouTube make revenue off of adds and De la Haye definitely qualifies with nearly 56,000 subscriber at the moment.

In his video "Quit College Sports or Quit YouTube," De La Haye said, "I feel like they're making me pick between my passion in what I love to do, make videos and entertain, be creative, and my other passion, which is playing football." A source told the Orlando Sentinel UCF never gave De La Haye an ultimatum. Rather, he met with the compliance staff, and they offered to work toward a solution. The NCAA has not been involved in the matter, and all correspondence has been handled by UCF.

De la Haye says the money he makes from YouTube goes to his family in Costa Rica who are currently struggling to make ends meet. It is unknown at the moment whether he will give up making the videos. De La Haye serves as UCF's kickoff specialist. He appeared in all 13 games last season.