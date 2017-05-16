A 26-second video of a bully getting a taste of his own medicine is racking up thousands of views online.



The video shows a student in a black shirt following another down the hallway at school. The audio is hard to make out but something about Snapchat can be heard. As the kid in the blue backpack keeps walking, the bully steps in front of him and throws the first punch.





Big mistake.





A crowd gathers around the two when all of a sudden the ‘victim’ picks up the bully and body slams him to the ground before pummelling him.





“That’s what happens when you talk sh**,” says one person in the background.





The video shows the boy who threw the first punch motionless on the ground. It’s unclear the extent of his injuries.





According to the Daily Mail, it’s unknown where the incident took place but it’s believed to be in the U.S.



Most viewers are praising the kid for standing up for himself.



“Love to see a bully get nailed. Good job,” says one viewer.





User dwhite says, “It’s a good lesson for others who might be bullying other kids.”

**WARNING: Graphic language**

(VIDEO)