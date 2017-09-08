YMCA: We’re closing for Irma

ORLANDO, Fla. - The YMCA of Central Florida is closing its doors today and will remain closed until after Hurricane Irma passes and it’s safe to reopen.
Here is the list:
• Cocoa YMCA, Suntree YMCA, Titusville YMCA and all program locations in Brevard County remain closed from Thursday, September 7.
• Lake Nona YMCA location in Orange County will close Friday, September 8 at 5 p.m.
• Dr. P. Phillips YMCA, Downtown Orlando YMCA, Roper YMCA, Winter Park YMCA, Aquatic Center YMCA, Wayne Densch YMCA, Blanchard Park YMCA, Avalon Park YMCA, South Orlando YMCA and Tangelo Park YMCA locations in Orange County will close on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m.
• YMCA Lake Buena Vista Child Development Center in Orange County will close on Friday, September 8 at 11 p.m.
• YMCA Sherberth Child Development Center in Osceola County will close on Friday, September 8 at 8 p.m.
• Oviedo YMCA and J. Douglas Williams YMCA locations in Seminole County will close on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m.
• Frank DeLuca YMCA in Marion County will close on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m.
• Osceola County YMCA in Osceola County will close on Friday, September 8 at 7p.m.
• Golden Triangle YMCA in Lake County will close on Friday, September 8 at 7p.m.
• All remaining YMCA Family Center locations and services in Central Florida will close on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m.
• All YMCA of Central Florida youth program activities remain closed from Thursday, September 7.
