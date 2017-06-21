Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
91°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
91°
Mostly Cloudy
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 90° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
World population will hit 8 billion in 2023, says UN survey
Close

World population will hit 8 billion in 2023, says UN survey

World population will hit 8 billion in 2023, says UN survey

World population will hit 8 billion in 2023, says UN survey

By: Gene Wexler

The world’s population will surpass the 8 billion mark in 2023, according to the latest findings from the United Nations annual population survey.

More than half of the growth by 2050 will come from sub-Saharan Africa.  The UN predicts fertility rates there will persist at levels far higher than in the rest of the world.

Close

world pop growth

(Mobile users click here for graphic)

Half the growth in population will come from nine countries: India, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, The US, Uganda and Indonesia.  

By 2050, the UN predicts seven of the world’s 20 most populous nations will be African.  In contract, most European countries are predicted to see population declines because of low fertility rates.  Many Eastern Europe countries are expected to see number fall more than 15% including: Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

The Guardian/The Guardian
Close

most populous nations

Photo Credit: The Guardian/The Guardian

The survey also found that there are more men than women globally (102 men for every 100 women), and the number of people over 60 years-old will top 1 billion in 2018 and 2 billion by 2015.  Children under 15 years-old make up about one quarter of the world’s population.

The median age of the world’s population is 30.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Eating more fish could help reduce pain, other symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis
    Eating more fish could help reduce pain, other symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis
    Eating more fish could help reduce the pain and swelling of rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, according to a new study in Arthritis Care & Research. >> Read more trending news Scientists studied the diets of 176 people and looked at the relationship between fish consumption and disease symptoms. They found those eating two servings of fish per week had a lower incidence of aches and pains associated with RA compared to those who never ate fish. Each additional serving helped reduce symptoms even more, the study found. >> Related: French fries, other fried potatoes could lead to early death, research suggests “Our findings suggest that higher intake of fish may be associated with lower disease activity in RA patients,” researchers said. “With that type of improvement, we would generally expect that a patient would feel noticeably better,” lead study author Dr. Sara Tedeschi, an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told Time. >> Related: Coconut oil isn’t actually good for you, the American Heart Association says Tedeschi cautioned that the study was just an observational measurement, one that did not prove or disprove the impact of fish on RA symptoms, the New York Times reported, but she also said the conclusions are “clinically significant” because of the major reductions in RA symptoms the fish eaters experienced.
  • Brother, sister drown in hotel pool during church trip
    Brother, sister drown in hotel pool during church trip
    A church trip to Florida ends in tragedy last weekend for a family from Dallas, Texas. A brother and sister died after they were found unresponsive, floating in a Florida hotel pool on Sunday. >> Read more trending news The children — identified as Sebastano Greco, 12, and his sister Kesha Greco, 17 — were found just after 3 p.m. in Tampa’s Clarion Inn pool and had to be pulled from the water, the CW33 reported.  Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters tried to revive the siblings by performing CPR, but the boy died at the scene while the girl passed away later at Tampa Regional hospital, according to WFLA.  >> Related: Florida man sentenced to 20 years for possession of child porn The Texas family was visiting Florida with a large church group at the time of the accident.  Florida authorities don’t suspect foul play, but are investigating the drownings. Read more here.
  • F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning while ejecting from an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet that crashed during takeoff at southeast Houston’s Ellington Airport. >> Read more trending news The pilot, who was not identified, was being evaluated at a hospital after the crash around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The pilot was conducting a training flight as part of a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, according to NORAD. The Houston Fire Department said the crash prompted officials to evacuate people within a 4,000-square-foot radius of Ellington Airport. The evacuation was expected to last about six hours. A spokesman for the Texas Air National Guard 147th Reconnaissance Wing told KPRC that the F-16 had ammunition on board when it crashed. Officials with the 147th Attack Wing told Houston officials that no residents were in danger due to the crash.
  • Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack
    Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack
    An airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, was stabbed Wednesday morning, prompting officials to evacuate the airport and launch an investigation into whether the attack was terror-related. >> Read more trending news Officials at Bishop International Airport said an officer was in stable condition after he was stabbed at the airport Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police earlier said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A suspect was in custody, although the person was not immediately identified. The FBI is investigating whether the attack was terror-related,  WJRT reported. A law enforcement official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that witnesses reported hearing the suspect saying “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great” during the attack. A witness told MLive.com that he saw an officer bleeding at the airport before it was evacuated around 9:40 a.m. local time. 'The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,' witness Ken brown told the news website. 'I said they need to get him a towel.' Michigan State Police identified the injured officer as Lt. Jeff Neville, according to MLive.com. No other injuries were reported.
  • World population will hit 8 billion in 2023, says UN survey
    World population will hit 8 billion in 2023, says UN survey
    The world’s population will surpass the 8 billion mark in 2023, according to the latest findings from the United Nations annual population survey. More than half of the growth by 2050 will come from sub-Saharan Africa.  The UN predicts fertility rates there will persist at levels far higher than in the rest of the world. (Mobile users click here for graphic) Half the growth in population will come from nine countries: India, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, The US, Uganda and Indonesia.   By 2050, the UN predicts seven of the world’s 20 most populous nations will be African.  In contract, most European countries are predicted to see population declines because of low fertility rates.  Many Eastern Europe countries are expected to see number fall more than 15% including: Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The survey also found that there are more men than women globally (102 men for every 100 women), and the number of people over 60 years-old will top 1 billion in 2018 and 2 billion by 2015.  Children under 15 years-old make up about one quarter of the world’s population. The median age of the world’s population is 30.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.