Winter Park signs deal with library architects

WINTER PARK, FL - Winter Park commissioners have agreed to pay $2.4 million for the design of the library and civic center project in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Commissioners deciding Monday to partner HuntonBrady Architects and David Adjaye to design the project.
The plan includes a 50,000 square-foot library, which has an 8,500 square-foot civic center and 200-vehicle garage.
Winter Park commissioners have budgeted $30 million for the center, including $27.5 million in bonds approved by voters.
Design work is stated to start next month under the contract.
See the full design here.
