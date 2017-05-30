Weapons incident at Orlando International Airport

Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport Tuesday to reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

An employee at a rental car company told Channel 9 he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down.

Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said.

Airport officials said the shooting happened in the Terminal A car rental area.

The area was contained and should have minimal impact to the airport's operations, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.