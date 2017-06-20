Listen Live
Local
'Watch whiteness work' - Teen magazine defends North Korea after Warmbier death
Close

‘Watch whiteness work’ - Teen magazine defends North Korea after Warmbier death

‘Watch whiteness work’ - Teen magazine defends North Korea after Warmbier death

‘Watch whiteness work’ - Teen magazine defends North Korea after Warmbier death

By: Gene Wexler

A teen “social justice” magazine recently deleted a tweet shortly after Otto Warmbier’s death suggesting he brought it on himself by not respecting North Korea’s laws.

Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for stealing a propaganda banner; he died on Monday after he was brought back to the U.S. last week.

﻿Affinity Magazine deleted the following Tweet:

Close

affinity tweet

(Mobile users click here)

The tweet says Warmbier  brought his death on himself by not respecting the laws of North Korea, adding he wasn’t a “kid” or “innocent.”

It was in response to a Tweet from a ﻿Washington Post reporter calling Warmbier an “innocent kid.”  ﻿Affinity’s tweet said of the sympathy, “Watch whiteness work.”

When someone else on twitter suggests that stealing the banner didn’t justify death, ﻿Affinity responded with, “Of course not, the punishment was harsh but also you have to respect the laws in other countries.”


(Mobile click here)

﻿Affinity was created by Evelyn Atieno as a publication to focus on politics and social justice from the “teen perspective.”  It’s content is exclusively created by teenagers.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Mom seeking missing locket containing infant son’s ashes 
    Mom seeking missing locket containing infant son’s ashes 
    A Michigan woman is desperately asking for help finding a locket that was either lost or stolen earlier this month. Amanda Shears’ locket may first appear ordinary, but the delicate piece of jewelry holds something precious -- the ashes of Shears’ 11-month-old son, Zealen. The infant, who was born with heart issues, died in 2012.  Shears, who lives in Niles, posted an appeal on Facebook in which she explained that she had outpatient surgery June 2 at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. During the operation, she left the locket, along with her wedding ring, in her coat pocket.  After she was discharged, Shears said, she and her husband went home and she left her coat in the car. They discovered the jewelry missing a week later. “The most likely possibly is they were stolen from our car in Niles, but there's a slight chance they fell out at the hospital,” Shears wrote. “I'm hoping that this post will help get them back.  “Of course I would love all of it back, but I can't replace Z and the necklace is not valuable to anyone except me.” Shears’ Facebook plea, which she posted June 13, has been shared more than 25,000 times. More than 2,000 people have commented on the post, some offering advice. One woman suggested that Shears check pawn shops in the area. Another commenter suggested she check with the hospital’s lawn service.  “You might want to double check the coat,” another woman wrote. “Once, I thought I lost something and it turned out there was a very small hole in the pocket. My item had fallen inside my coat.” >> Read more trending news A woman who lost her own son expressed sympathy. “I know the connection that necklace has to your heart,” the woman wrote. “I have one for my son and he’s with me always. I pray you get it back.” Shears told WXMI in Grand Rapids that the pendant, which is on a white gold chain, is a silver heart with wings on it.  “Somebody might not recognize it as something that holds cremations,” Shears said. “But it does have a screw. If you turn it, you can tell there is something in it.” Shears has filed reports with the police in both Niles and Kalamazoo, as well as with the hospital, but she told the news station she just wants her locket back. “If somebody took it, I’m not looking to get somebody in trouble,” she said. “It’s just something that is very, very precious to us.”
  • Flooding has started from Gulf storm
    Flooding has started from Gulf storm
    Red flags fly at the beaches of Escambia County today as a large tropical system begins to makes itself known to the gulf coast communities from Florida to Texas. Police say flooding already is being reported on Dauphin Island south of Mobile, Alabama. The main road leading to the island's narrow western end is partially covered with water, and the city is moving vehicles and equipment to higher ground. Bands of heavy rain are coming through as far east as the Florida Panhandle. “We are monitoring both rivers that border our county to make sure we aren’t having issues there,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager John Dosh. He said their ground is already saturated from recent rain and it’s not clear what an additional 4 to 8 inches of precipitation might do.  “We’ve got our road department and street crews out to make sure all the drainage is clear, if we do have some downpours,” he added. The Associated Press contributed to this story  
  • Pregnant woman killed by police after reporting burglary; family demands answers
    Pregnant woman killed by police after reporting burglary; family demands answers
    A Seattle family is demanding answers as to why officers on Sunday morning shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant mother while her children were in the apartment after she called authorities to report a burglary. >> Read more trending news Police said Charleena Lyles confronted two officers with a knife before police opened fire, striking her in the chest and abdomen. She had called police to report a burglary at a home near Magnuson Park, on 62nd Street. Lyles’ sister, Monika Williams, said she suffered from mental health issues, but insisted she was not a threat. Police said they sent two officers to respond to Lyles’ burglary report because they her and were concerned for the officers' safety. The officers arrived at Brettler Family Place 3, an affordable housing complex, and went to the fourth floor, where they said Lyles confronted them with a knife. 'Both officers had to fire their service weapons, striking the individual,' Detective Mark Jamieson said. Medics performed CPR on the woman for 10 minutes. 'Unfortunately, it is a fatality,' Jamieson said. No officers were injured. Police said several children were in Lyles' apartment when the she was shot. 'There's no reason for her to be shot in front of her babies,' Williams said. Lyles had an extensive criminal record. She was arrested June 5 on suspicion of harassment and obstructing a police officer and was released from the King County Jail on June 14. Her family said she didn't belong there. 'She has mental health issues that nobody's trying to (expletive) address,' Williams insisted. While she was in jail, Lyles learned she was three months pregnant, her family said. The officers who shot her are on paid leave, following standard police procedure. Mayor Ed Murray promised a full investigation. Lyles was featured in the Federal Way Mirror in 2008 after getting a job through a program for at-risk youth. Lyles was getting welfare when she entered the THRIVE program. She was placed in a position with the Poverty Bay Coffee Company in Federal Way, where she was permanently employed and no longer received welfare. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Tour company used by Otto Warmbier no longer taking Americans to North Korea
    Tour company used by Otto Warmbier no longer taking Americans to North Korea
    The company that organized the trip that took U.S. student Otto Warmbier to North Korea announced Monday that they would no longer take Americans to the Hermit Kingdom after the 22-year-old died, days after he was released back to his home country. >> Read more trending news “The devastating loss of Otto Warmbier's life has led us to reconsider our position on accepting American tourists,” the China-based Young Pioneer Tours company wrote on its Facebook page. “There had not been any previous detainment in North Korea that has ended with such tragic finality and we have been struggling to process the result.” Warmbier died Monday in Ohio, where he had been hospitalized since his June 13 release. He had been detained in North Korea since January 2016, when he was arrested in Pyongyang for attempting to steal a propaganda poster from a hotel. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and hard labor, according to NPR News. He was medically evacuated last week and returned to the U.S. in a coma. North Korean officials said he became comatose after he was given a sleeping pill following a botulism diagnosis. Doctors with the University of Cincinnati Health system said last week that they found no evidence that Warmbier had suffered from botulism, but that his condition appeared to stem from a cardiopulmonary arrest. >> Related: Doctors say Otto Warmbier has 'extensive loss of brain tissue' on return from N. Korea “The way his detention was handled was appalling, and a tragedy like this must never be repeated,” officials with Young Pioneer Tours said Monday. “The assessment of risk for Americans visiting North Korea has become too high.” Other high-profile tour operators who take travelers to North Korea also said this week that they are “reviewing” their policies regarding traveling Americans in the wake of Warmbier’s death, The Associated Press reported. Tour operators told the wire service that Americans account for about a fifth of all non-Chinese tourism to North Korea.
  • College student accused of making false rape claims faces 2 years in prison
    College student accused of making false rape claims faces 2 years in prison
    Former Sacred Heart University student Nikki Yovino once accused two football players of raping her, but all was not as it appeared, authorities say. The 19-year-old is set to face two years in prison because her accusation was falsified, reports the Connecticut Post. She was also said to have tampered with or fabricated physical evidence. >> Read more trending news “I think the offer is a good one considering the serious allegations in the case,” said Superior Court Judge Earl Richards. Yovino said the two unidentified men pulled her into a bathroom and raped her, police said. The men reportedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with her but said the encounter was consensual. According to the affidavit, Yovino 'admitted that she made up the allegation of sexual assault against (the football players) because it was the first thing that came to mind, and she didn’t want to lose (another male student) as a friend and potential boyfriend.' Agustin Sevillano, the football players’ lawyer, said, “This has just been a nightmare for them.” Read more here.
