A teen “social justice” magazine recently deleted a tweet shortly after Otto Warmbier’s death suggesting he brought it on himself by not respecting North Korea’s laws.
Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for stealing a propaganda banner; he died on Monday after he was brought back to the U.S. last week.
Affinity Magazine deleted the following Tweet:
The tweet says Warmbier brought his death on himself by not respecting the laws of North Korea, adding he wasn’t a “kid” or “innocent.”
It was in response to a Tweet from a Washington Post reporter calling Warmbier an “innocent kid.” Affinity’s tweet said of the sympathy, “Watch whiteness work.”
When someone else on twitter suggests that stealing the banner didn’t justify death, Affinity responded with, “Of course not, the punishment was harsh but also you have to respect the laws in other countries.”
Of course not, the punishment was harsh but also you have to respect the laws in other countries— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 20, 2017
Affinity was created by Evelyn Atieno as a publication to focus on politics and social justice from the “teen perspective.” It’s content is exclusively created by teenagers.
