WATCH: Florida woman beats up racist pregnant lady in hotel lobby

This is one of those fights you don’t really want to watch...yet you just can’t look away.



The vicious fight between two women at a La Quinta Inn hotel in Coral Springs, Florida apparently started because the woman in the teal dress, identified as 39-year-old Summer Cotts, made a racist remark to 23-year-old Colleen Dagg.





The cellphone video starts off showing Cotts circling around Dagg (who is seated in a chair) and threatening “If you hit me with one of your shoes, I’m going to f---ing shoot you in your f---ing face.”





Dagg tells someone who is off-camera “I’m taking my s--- off so that if she puts her hands on me, I can defend myself.”





Moments later, Cotts gets in Dagg’s face and appears to push her.





That’s when things get REAL nasty.





Dagg takes Cotts down, continuously punching her in the head while she’s on the ground.





A hotel worker separates the women and police arrive on scene.



Cotts yells that she is 3-months pregnant and that Dagg is going to jail.





Dagg spoke with WTVJ in Miami about what started the fight.





“I heard something she said and walked out of the building and thought about it for a second and walked back inside to the counter calmly and asked her if I heard her correctly, just like I'm talking to you, no attitude. She said, ‘don't worry about it, I'm not black. She said ‘you guys need to do something about all these wet floors over here, you know how these Haitian people are.’ To me, she was inferring that Haitian people are more likely to sue somebody than another race.”





In a Twitter post, Dagg says she was using her ‘white priviledge’ to combat racism head-on.





“If you see it, say something. It’s really that simple,” the post reads in part.





Cotts has been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting an affray. The video already has more than 1.8 million views on YouTube.





