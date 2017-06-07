Listen Live
Local
Watch: Body-camera video shows car dragging Volusia County deputy
Close

Watch: Body-camera video shows car dragging Volusia County deputy

Watch: Body-camera video shows car dragging Volusia County deputy

Watch: Body-camera video shows car dragging Volusia County deputy

By: WFTV

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA -  The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released footage recorded by a body-worn camera that shows a deputy being dragged by a car during a traffic stop in the Pierson neighborhood.

 

Deputy William Kretzer pulled over LaRodney Bennett, 27, Sunday afternoon at North Center Street near East First Avenue for speeding, Sheriff's Office spokesman Gary Davidson said.

 

Kretzer checked Bennett's name and learned that there were two active warrants for his arrest, so he ordered the driver to get out of his Dodge Charger, Davidson said.

 

(VIDEO)

Kretzer can be heard repeatedly ordering the driver to get out of car during the 5-minute video.

 

"I don't have to explain to you, just step out of the vehicle," Kretzer is heard saying. "Step out of the vehicle now."

 

Investigators said Kretzer reached into the car to open the car door and remove the driver.

 

The suspect is seen closing the vehicle door, and the deputy starts to shout.

 

"Don't do it! Don't do it!" Kretzer said before screaming, "Son of bitch!"

 

Bennett fled, dragging Kretzer for about 10 feet before the deputy let go of the gear shift, Davidson said.

 

The video later shows drops of blood on the center console of the patrol car.

 

Investigators said Bennett fled down dirt roads before crashing into a tree at South Frederick Street. Deputies said the suspect ran into a fernery and was found more than an hour later hiding under shrubbery in a deep ravine.

 

"The deputy was treated at the scene for a deep abrasion on his right elbow and minor lacerations and abrasions to his left forearm and forehead," Davidson said.

 

Bennett was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand to be treated for a dog bite before he was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach, deputies said.

 

He is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

 

Bennett is being held in lieu of $17,000 bail.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
